Malik Beasley Dishes Honest Thoughts on Denver Nuggets Coach
Being in the NBA since 2016, Detroit Pistons sharpshooter Malik Beasley has had plenty of experience playing for multiple head coaches. When Beasley signed with the Pistons over the summer, he landed on his sixth roster since entering the league.
Recently, Beasley claimed his current situation with the Pistons is at the top of his list from a coaching standpoint. Playing for first-year Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff, Beasley believes he tops the ranks. Who’s next? According to the veteran guard, it’s Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone.
“Favorite coach other than the one I’m playing for right now? Yeah, I would say Michael Malone,” Beasley told streamer N3ON.
“He was hard on me, but he was a great coach. You saw what he did—he won the championship. So, shout out to Mike Malone, man. My second favorite coach.”
Beasley played for Malone when the head coach was navigating through his second season in Denver. Malone got his head coaching start with the Sacramento Kings ahead of the 2013-2014 season.
During his first year in charge, the Kings went 28-54, missing the playoffs. In year two, Malone made it just 24 games before getting fired. Sacramento achieved an 11-13 record during that stretch. The following year, the Nuggets picked him up.
Beasley spent four years playing for the Nuggets. He was traded midway through his fourth season, landing on the Minnesota Timberwolves. One year prior to parting ways with Malone and the Nuggets. Beasley made it to the playoffs for the first time in his career.
During the 2019-2019 season, Beasley averaged 11 points on 40 percent shooting from three. In the playoffs, he produced eight points per game while shooting 40 percent from three in 14 games.
Malone’s coaching career in Denver has been a success despite missing the playoffs for the first three seasons. The Nuggets have made it past round one five out of six times. They have gone 1-1 in the Western Conference Finals and took home an NBA Championship victory in 2023.
