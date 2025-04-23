Malik Beasley’s One-Word Reaction to Losing NBA Award
When the NBA revealed the finalists for all of the yearly awards, the Detroit Pistons had multiple representatives in the running. Malik Beasley was viewed as a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award.
On Tuesday, the league revealed the final results, and Beasley found himself earning runner-up. The Pistons guard lost to Boston Celtics guard, Payton Pritchard.
Shortly after the NBA revealed the final results, Beasley took to social media to react to his loss with a one-word response.
via @mbeasy5: Boooooooo
The Pistons guard clearly isn’t a fan of the results.
Beasley’s 2024-2025 campaign won’t end with the award nod, but at least he’s getting recognition for the impact that he had on a Pistons team that showed incredible progress this year.
Coming off a single run with the Milwaukee Bucks, Beasley played all 82 games for the Pistons this year. The veteran guard attempted nine threes per game and lit it up from beyond the arc by knocking down 42 percent of his threes.
Beasley produced 16 points per game while coming down with three rebounds and passing out two assists per game. He was a major contributor to a squad that went from winning just 14 games last season to reaching 44 wins and locking up the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
When it comes to the award, the voters favored Payton Pritchard, who played a key role on a second-seeded Boston Celtics team. Coming off the bench for nearly 30 points per game, Pritchard posted averages of 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists. He shot 47 percent from the field and 41 percent from three throughout the year.