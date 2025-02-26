Malik Beasley Reacts to Throwback Photo With Detroit Pistons
After numerous stops in the NBA, Malik Beasley now finds himself with the Detroit Pistons. As he continues to thrive in his new situation, the journeyman guard reacted to an old photo connecting him to the franchise.
Beasley's NBA journey began back in 2016, when the Denver Nuggets drafted him with the 19th overall pick. Like most prospects, the sharpshooting guard met with numerous teams throughout the draft process. Among the franchises he sat down with was the Pistons.
While Beasley puts together one of his best seasons in the pros, an old photo of his surfaced on social media. It was a throwback photo from the Pistons' official account from the draft process in 2016. They posted a photo of Beasley, touching on his family's close ties to the area.
Upon being resurfaced, numerous fans reacted to the post. Beasley even ended up re-sharing it and is amazed at the full-circle moment.
Since signing in Detroit, Beasley has become a key piece for the Pistons on and off the court. His shooting has rectified their floor spacing issues, and he's emerged as a leader in the locker room for the young squad. On the season, Beasley is averaging 16.5 PPG and shooting a stellar 42.3% from beyond the arc.
Many wondered if Beasley would still be in Detroit past the trade deadline, but he made sure he remained on the roster. He's praised what the Pistons are building all throughout the season, and didn't want to depart after just half a season. Instead, he wants to continue helping the young team turn a corner.
Bringing in Beasley and other vets has paid huge dividends for the Pistons in a variety of ways. The team is going to rely on its more experienced players now more than ever as they attempt to put an end to their postseason drought.
More Pistons on SI
Detroit Pistons Veteran Opens up on Requesting to Not be Traded
Detroit Pistons Make Post-Trade Deadline Roster Move
Dennis Schroder’s Social Media Post After Joining Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons Star Cade Cunningham Named to NBA All-Star Event
Former Detroit Pistons Player Included in Marcus Smart Trade