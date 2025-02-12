Malik Beasley’s Strong Statement After Making Pistons History
As the Detroit Pistons issued a beatdown on the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night, the first-year Piston Malik Beasley set a franchise record.
Once he collected his seventh make from beyond the arc on the night, Beasley made his 212th of the season. Beasley is now the Pistons’ all-time single-season three-point leader.
The veteran guard surpasses Saddiq Bey, who made 211 threes during the 2021-2022 NBA season.
After Tuesday night’s Pistons victory over the Bulls, Beasley made a strong statement on his way back to the locker room. The veteran sharpshooter kept it straight to the point.
“It feels amazing …. I’m the [expletive] franchise leader!”
Beasley has been on a tear with his long-range shooting since joining the Pistons. In 54 games, he comes second in the league for total makes from deep, trailing only Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards. Beasley has made eight fewer threes than Edwards.
Behind Beasley is the Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. He has 192 threes made this season.
The Pistons received a major boost from Beasley’s presence this year. During the offseason, Detroit’s front office searched for a proven high-volume three-point scorer to put alongside Cade Cunningham.
Beasley was coming off of a 79-game campaign with the Milwaukee Bucks. Last season, he averaged 11 points on 41 percent shooting from deep as a full-time starter.
This year, Beasley has made 54 appearances, with just 12 games started. Despite having a bench role, Beasley has averaged 17 points on 42 percent shooting from deep.
