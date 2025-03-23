Mavericks' Jason Kidd Gives Honest Cade Cunningham Statement
Former NBA veteran and Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has grown fond of Cade Cunningham’s game. While the Mavs only see the Detroit Pistons twice a year, Kidd has seen enough from Cunningham this season to compare him to one of the NBA’s MVP candidates.
“You look at what he’s done this year, he’s taking a big leap. When you look at Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander]—I kind of compare him to Shai—every year, he’s added something or has gotten better in his game,” Kidd told reporters on Friday night.
Cunningham and Gilgeous-Alexander were in similar positions early on during their careers. For Cunningham, he was the focal point of a rebuilding team, being a part of losing seasons over the first three years of his career.
After Gilgeous-Alexander was traded by the Los Angeles Clippers, he joined an Oklahoma City Thunder team that was still putting the finishing touches on their rebuilding effort. While Gilgeous-Alexander’s situation is a few steps in front of Cunningham’s in Detroit, Kidd’s comparison is certainly something to feel good about if you’re the Pistons.
“I think he’s a problem offensively,” Kidd continued. “He can score, he can find the open guy, he puts a lot of pressure on your defense. You can see he has worked extremely hard on his game. … He’s the head of the snake on that team. They’re going at a high level.”
The Pistons came up on short on Friday against Kidd’s Mavericks. Despite taking on a loss, the Pistons remain sixth in the Eastern Conference with a five-game lead over the Atlanta Hawks. Detroit is on pace to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
Cunningham has a ton to do with Detroit’s success. In the 65 games before going into Dallas, Cunningham averaged 26 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. He’s a first-time All-Star and could be adding more accolades to his list of accomplishments soon enough.