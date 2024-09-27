Middle School Footage of Pistons Cade Cunningham Resurfaces for His Birthday
Back in 2021, the Detroit Pistons won the NBA Draft lottery and went on to select Cade Cunningham. As the young guard celebrates his 23rd birthday, old footage surfaces from his early days as a basketball player.
Numerous posts were made on Cunningham's behalf for his birthday, including one from the Pistons themselves. However, some ended up going a different route. Instead of posting current highlights of his, clips from when he was in middle school resurfaced on social media. Even in fifth grade, Cunningham looked like he was on track to play the game at its highest levels.
As he celebrates his birthday, Cunningham is gearing up for his fourth season in the NBA. After signing a five-year max extension earlier this summer, expectations will be raised for the former No. 1 pick.
In each of his first three seasons, Cunningham has seen an uptick in production. 2023 was a small sample, as he only played in 12 games due to injury. Despite this, Cunningham came back in a big way in 2024.
Last season, the Pistons guard put up All-Star-level numbers. Appearing in 62 games, he averaged 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 7.5 APG. Detroit might have finished with the NBA's worst record, but Cunningham's bounce-back campaign was easily their biggest storyline.
Since taking over in the front office, Trajan Langdon has made changes that should elevate Cunningham's game to new heights. The Pistons have a new head coach in J.B. Bickerstaff, and a supporting cast with much more outside shooting. Some time will be needed to adjust, but these additions should result in the 23-year-old continuing on the path to stardom in the NBA.