Mock Trade Shows Potential Framework for Pistons to Land Wizards Star
Simply selecting a couple of rookies and hoping to add a few role players through the free agency market clearly won’t get the job done for the Detroit Pistons . With a new manager overseeing the front office’s operation, Detroit has to turn the rebuild around.
Luring in notable free agents while in the state of a rebuild coming off of a historically bad season will be extremely difficult. Therefore, the Pistons might benefit from the trade market the most.
In a recent piece filled with trade ideas for every NBA team, Bleacher Report showed a potential pathway to Washington Wizards standout, Kyle Kuzma.
How Could It Get Done?
The focal point in the mock trade is the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. In order to match salaries, Detroit would include the veterans Isaiah Stewart and Quentin Grimes.
Washington sends back Kuzma as the only incoming piece.
A bit steep for a player with no All-Star nods, but it’s precisely the type of realistic move the Pistons can make at this time.
The Reason to Consider
“Kuzma, who hails from nearby Flint, Michigan, might be worth a flier as a relatively low-cost but still awfully productive costar. … It would help if Kuzma was more accurate from deep (33.7 career three-point percentage), but the fact he is willing to fire (6.4 attempts per game this season) and hits at an average-ish rate could be enough to draw defenders toward him regardless. His scoring would be a massive get for this group, and he continues to improve as a defender and distributor.”
The Pistons are believed to have a developing All-Star in Cade Cunningham. They are running out of time to keep him happy.
With a franchise player in place, Detroit needs to avoid banking on unproven younger players, and get a seasoned vet or two in place around Cunningham.
Playing on a Wizards team that hasn’t clinched the playoffs since 2021, Kuzma hasn’t necessarily helped push Washington into postseason contention. But as a supporting player alongside Cunningham, he could be a major help.
Every year, Kuzma has gotten better on both ends of the floor. After averaging 21 points on 45 percent shooting in 2022-2023, Kuzma upped his production to 22 points per game on a career-high 46 percent from the field last year. He also dished out a career-high four assists per game.
Kuzma’s market of interested suitors is currently unknown. If the Wizards are serious about hitting the reset button, Detroit would be wise to inquire.