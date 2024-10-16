Multiple Cleveland Cavaliers Will Miss Preseason Game vs. Pistons
The Detroit Pistons’ Wednesday night opponent, the Cleveland Cavaliers, will be shorthanded on Wednesday night.
According to Cavaliers on SI, three players will miss the action from Cleveland’s side.
Sam Merill, Emoni Bates, and Max Strus are confirmed to be out, according to Cleveland’s first-year head coach, Kenny Atkinson.
Fortunately for Cleveland, the three players are considered to be day-to-day in their recovery. Still, they won’t have the Cavs in full health for their battle against former Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
Merill, a former second-round pick, is on his third team since entering the NBA. After spending time with the Milwaukee Bucks and the Memphis Grizzlies, the former Utah State guard joined the Cavs in 2022.
Last year, Merrill came off the bench for 60 games for the Cavs. He averaged eight points on 40 percent shooting from three.
As for Bates, he’s heading into his sophomore season in the NBA. Last year, Bates saw action for 15 games. Averaging nine minutes on the floor, he put up just three points per game on 30 percent shooting. While Bates could use the preseason playing time, he won’t get a chance to compete for a role against the Pistons on Wednesday.
Strus enters the 2024-2025 NBA season in a different situation. As a four-year, $63 million man, Strus is guaranteed to have a role on the Cavs next year.
Following his successful three-year stint with the Miami Heat, Strus started 70 games for the Cavaliers last year. During that stretch, Strus put up 12 points per game on 35 percent shooting from deep. He also came down with five rebounds and dished out four assists per game.
The Pistons and the Cavs will tip-off at 7 PM ET. on Wednesday.