Multiple Detroit Pistons Miss Practice Before Clash With Utah Jazz
The Detroit Pistons returned to practice on Wednesday to prepare for their Thursday night matchup against the Utah Jazz. Multiple players were not a part of the session.
Just moments before tipping off against the Miami Heat, the Detroit Pistons shockingly ruled out the veteran guard, Jaden Ivey.
According to the Pistons, Ivey was dealing with knee soreness. Leading up to the game, he was absent from the injury report. Ivey was not believed to be dealing with any sort of setback prior to the Heat game.
The veteran center Isaiah Stewart checked in off the bench during Monday’s game to take on the Heat. Stewart was labeled as out for the rest of the game after he checked out with a left knee injury.
Along with Ivey, the veteran forward Tobias Harris missed the action after suffering a sprained thumb in the Pistons' loss against the Boston Celtics.
Without Harris and Ivey, the Pistons found success against the Heat with a tight overtime win. Following the game, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff expressed confidence in Harris’ injury not being too concerning of a setback.
After Wednesday's practice, JB Bickerstaff described each player's current status as the same. They are all day-to-day for the time being.
The Pistons and the Jazz will tip off at 7 PM ET on Thursday. Detroit is searching for its second-straight win after taking down the Heat in overtime on Monday while undermanned.
This season, Harris has appeared in 25 games for the Pistons. He’s been knocking down 45 percent of his shots from the field and averaging 34 percent from three. The veteran starter is producing 14 points, seven rebounds, and two assists per game.
As for Jaden Ivey, he's taken a step in the right direction as he’s averaging 17 points on 37 percent shooting from three. Stewart might be in a different role than before, coming off the bench after being a full-time starter, but he’s been a major presence for Detroit.