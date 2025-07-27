Multiple NBA Veterans Get Honest on Pistons’ Cade Cunningham
Since leaving Oklahoma State, Cade Cunningham has been one of the most prominent young players in the NBA. While Cunningham’s early days with the Detroit Pistons clouded judgment about his value in the game, the one-time All-Star finally earned his proper respect last season.
With everybody taking notice, a few veteran NBA players recently explained what makes Cunningham successful on the court from an opponent’s perspective.
“I think it’s his ability to get to his spots,” said Boston Celtics forward Georges Niang. “You never realize how tall—the size of someone—he’s six-foot-nine and playing the point guard spot.”
Cunningham’s height was the highlight of the discussion on ‘The Young Man and the Three.’
Being that he’s playing a position where players are typically undersized, Cunningham is a point guard in a power forward’s body. With the height advantage, it has given Cunningham a chance to shine on all areas of the floor offensively.
“He’s got great pace. He’s got great feet. He’s got a great middy,” said the veteran guard, CJ McCollum.
“I think the poise that he has in pick and rolls, the ability to back down smaller guys in transition like that, I think those things have gotten better. The jumper has gotten better. I think he’s a menace in pick-and-rolls. He’s a menace in isolation, he’s got a mid-post game.”
Cunningham hasn’t necessarily shocked the NBA, since he was the top prospect in his draft class.
“Feel and control is what it is. His game is scalable. When he came into the league, he had a skillset that you could see where the progression would lead to. This is that,” said Cam Johnson. “That’s what made him the No. 1 pick. That’s what made him pretty much the consensus No. 1 pick throughout the [pre-draft process].”
As a rookie, Cunningham posted averages of 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists. He appeared in just 64 games due to injuries. In year two, Cunningham made just 12 appearances before getting sidelined with another setback.
With a 62-game sample size in year three, Cunningham struggled to earn his proper respect since the Pistons posted a 14-68 record. Last season, Cunningham improved along with the Pistons’ overall situation. The result? His first playoff series.
After putting up 26 points per game on 47 percent shooting, along with passing out nine assists per game and coming down with six rebounds per game, Cunningham showed a lot of promise in the postseason.
In six games against the New York Knicks, Cunningham averaged 25 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. With an All-Star nod and playoff experience on his resume, Cunningham is no longer under the radar. The Pistons are a threat, and teams will be ready for what the star guard brings to the court.
