NBA Analyst Praises Detroit Pistons Amid Early-Season Success
The 2023-24 campaign was one to forget for the Detroit Pistons, as the trajectory of the franchise looked bleak. Years into their rebuild, they showed no signs of growth as they finished with the league's worst record. However, following a big summer of change, the Pistons appear to be getting themselves back on track.
Roughly a week away from Christmas Day, the Pistons are already close to tying their win total from last season (14). Through 27 games, they have an 11-16 record and are in the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference.
In their last game, Detroit was able to pick up a one-point win over the Miami Heat in overtime. After picking up a hard fought victory while being shorthanded, they received some praise from a longtime NBA analyst.
Fred Katz of The Athletic took to X/Twitter to share his thoughts on the new-look Pistons. He feels they look like a completely different team this year and Cade Cunningham is looking like an All-Star.
A large part of why the Pistons have drastically improved this season is the play of Cunningham. The former top pick is in the midst of a breakout campaign, posting averages of 23.5 PPG, 7.5 rebounds, and 9.7 assists. He's built a strong case for an All-Star nomination, but only time will tell if gets the first nod of his young career.
It's rare for a team to have this drastic of a turnaround in just one year, but the multiple changes within all levels of the organization has paid massive dividends for the Pistons. Their rebuild has gotten back on course as they potentially have a chance to end their postseason drought.