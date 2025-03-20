NBA Analyst Reacts to Cade Cunningham's Game-Winner vs Heat
For the second time this season, the Detroit Pistons found themselves in a tightly competitive matchup with the Miami Heat. Following some late-game heroics from Cade Cunningham, one longtime analyst rushed to social media to gush over the former No. 1 pick.
In the game's final seconds, the Pistons found themselves with the ball and the score even at 113 apiece. As expected, Detroit got the ball into the hands of the All-Star guard. Cunningham quickly worked his way to the top of the key, where he found Bam Adebayo matched up on him.
Over the outstretched big man, Cunningham got a three-point shot off that banked in with less than a second to go. Thanks to this clutch play, the Pistons managed to walk out with a 116-115 win on the road.
Following this thrilling ending on national TV, countless people took to social media to react to Cunningham's shot. Among those to do so was ESPN analyst Bobby Marks. He feels that Detroit deserves more games on primetime and that Cunningham deserves more shine from the league.
Along with hitting the game-winning shot, Cunningham also posted his ninth triple-double of the season. In 35 minutes of action, the young guard posted a stat line of 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. Behind this all-around outing, the Pistons pick up their second straight win as they attempt to keep building momentum heading into the playoffs.
This performance is just the latest of countless impressive performances from Cunningham this season. The Pistons star made the most of playing in front of a national audience, continuing to show that he is one of the league's top rising young stars.
