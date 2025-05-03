NBA Analyst's Important Message for Pistons After Loss vs Knicks
It’s difficult for an NBA team to feel positive after falling short in a playoff series. The Detroit Pistons were understandably disappointed following their Game 6 loss against the New York Knicks.
However, the Pistons are in a rare scenario where they should maintain a good feeling. NBA Analyst Bobby Marks had an important message, reminding the Pistons that there is nothing to hang their heads about after getting bounced out of the playoffs in the first round.
“Nothing to be ashamed about Detroit,” Marks said on X. “A terrific season.”
Really, that’s the major takeaway after Game 6. While the Pistons certainly had their concerns against the Knicks, whether it was questionable personnel decisions at times, missed shots in clutch time, or simply blowing leads in big spots, the reality is that the Pistons exceeded expectations in a major way.
Key members of the organization said early on that the 2024-2025 goal wasn’t to make the playoffs. In fact, missing the playoffs would’ve been fine as long as there were signs of improvement. The Pistons went on to triple their win total from last season and made the playoffs without going through the Play-In.
No matter how the season ended, the 2024-2025 Pistons were a success story. They can feel good about their run now, but the stakes are higher entering the 2025-2026 season. The real pressure is on.
Only time will tell if they will be able to maintain this level of success while taking a step in the postseason.