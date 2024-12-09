NBA Analyst's Major Prediction for Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham
Social media was buzzing with support for Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham on Saturday. As the young veteran stepped foot in one of the most famous venues in sports, the former No. 1 overall pick shined as he helped the Pistons past the New York Knicks for the first time in years.
Cunningham became the first Pistons player to secure a triple-double at the current Madison Square Garden—an accomplishment that took the franchise decades to reach.
After posting 29 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds, Cunningham was getting plenty of virtual All-Star chants on social media.
In the days leading up to that Saturday night 120-111 victory for the Pistons over the Knicks, one NBA analyst made a major prediction for Cunningham this season, labeling him as a potential first-time All-Star.
The Case for Cade’s 2025 All-Star Appearance
“Cunningham's advanced stats haven't improved as much this season as his box score numbers,” ESPN’s Kevin Pelton wrote.
While Pelton noted that Cunningham’s nearly five turnovers per game could affect his standing in the big showcase, considering he places second for that rate in the league, the ESPN writer suggests he’d “still bet” on Cunningham securing a ticket to the Golden State in February.
“I’d still bet on him as an All-Star if the Pistons stay in the mix for a postseason play-in spot because that will feel like a breakthrough, whereas other East teams (most notably the Atlanta Hawks and the Indiana Pacers, with previous All-Stars Trae Young and Tyrese Haliburton, respectively) in play-in range feel like disappointments,” he finished.
There is still plenty of time for the NBA to see some players emerge and others to fall. Through 21 games, Cunningham has been hard to overlook as a potential candidate.
Seeing the court for roughly 36 minutes per game, the young star has put up 24 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field. While taking a career-high six threes per game, Cunningham is draining long-range shots at a 39 percent clip.
The turnover concerns are valid, but averaging nearly ten assists per game is still an impressive accomplishment.
Consistency will be key moving forward, but it’s clear Cunningham is turning heads in year four.