NBA Analyst Suggests Questionable Pistons Trade for 3-Time All-Star
With the most open cap space heading into trade season in the NBA, the Detroit Pistons are a key team to watch leading up to the trade deadline. Trajan Langdon prioritized financial flexibility to be a team who takes on money in exchange for draft capital. However, amid their recent success, one analyst suggested they go in a different direction.
After finishing with the worst record in the NBA last season, the Pistons have drastically turned things around this year. Currently sitting in ninth place in the East, Detroit is knocking on the door of ending their playoff drought. With a postseason berth within reach, the Pistons could be a team looking to make upgrades before the February 6th deadline.
A little less than a month until the deadline, the biggest story in the league is the Jimmy Butler saga. The Phoenix Suns have reportedly emerged as one of the top suitors for the Miami Heat star, with Bradley Beal being the focal point of a return package. While discussing this hypothetical deal, Yahoo Sport’s Kevin O’Connor stated that the Pistons enter discussions and try to nab the All-Star guard.
Beal’s play has been up-and-down with the Suns, but he’s proven he can put up big numbers when given a prominent role. It’s also worth noting that the Pistons have a void to fill in their backcourt with Jaden Ivey out for an extended period.
While the Pistons should be eyeing upgrades at the deadline, this is not the kind of move they should be pursuing. Beal’s skill set would complement Cade Cunningham, but there are too many outsider factors that make this deal not worth it. Mainly, his injury history and sizable contract.
Langdon still has a few weeks to decide if he continue operating with the big picture in mind or swing a deal or two with more short-term benefits.