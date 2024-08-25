NBA Analysts Leave Pistons’ Pick Out of Rookie of the Year Convo
The Detroit Pistons are entering the 2024-2025 NBA season with another fifth-overall selection, who is firing up a rookie campaign in Ron Holland.
For a player in Holland’s position, there are high expectations. Putting together a Rookie of the Year run is typically expected for an early lottery pick, but a panel of ESPN experts aren’t sold on the idea of Holland being in that picture next season.
Listing out the top seven players who received votes, ESPN left Holland out of the picture entirely. He’s the only top-five pick without a mention.
Ironically, the top two selections of the draft are tied for sixth, as Washington’s Alex Sarr and Atlanta’s Zacharie Risacher continue to leave analysts in question about what they are bringing to the table for next season.
As for the fifth, third, and second selections, they were drafted outside of the top five. Coming in at fifth is Minnesota’s Rob Dillingham. After getting taken out of Kentucky at eighth overall by the Spurs, Dillingham’s draft rights were flipped to the Timberwolves.
Stephon Castle pops up at fourth on the list, the same position he was drafted. If Castle could squeeze his way into the top, the Spurs would have back-to-back Rookie of the Year winners.
The top three is made up of Portland’s Donovan Clingan, Memphis’ Zach Edey, and Houston’s Reed Sheppard. It appears Sheppard’s standout summer in Las Vegas earned him some early kudos with the panel, as he’s seemingly the favorite to win Rookie of the Year at the moment.
Holland won’t have too much pressure to push the Pistons into contention this season. Detroit’s organization understands they are still in a rebuild. With Holland focusing solely on his development in year one, it could earn him plenty of opportunities to grow and sway voters in his direction.
For the time being, it appears the fifth-overall selection isn’t gaining much attention for the annual award.