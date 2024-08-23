NBA Analysts Put Pistons’ Cade Cunningham in Major Award Picture
Next season is shaping up to be critical for the Detroit Pistons. While they are still viewed as a rebuilding roster, a brand new front office and coaching staff was the first step in the direction of turning everything around. And the team’s investment in Cade Cunningham proved that they believe the former No. 1 pick has the tools to lead the way.
A panel of ESPN analysts recently voted on the state of each major award category heading into the 2024-2025 NBA season. Cunningham received a mention in the Most Improved Player picture.
Coming in at fourth, Cunningham was predicted to have high odds of being in the conversation for the award.
The Favorites
Cunningham trails Chicago Bulls standout Coby White. Last season, White was recognized as one of the NBA’s most improved as he finished as a finalist for the award. White was beaten by Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey.
Above the two Central Division candidates is Oklahoma City Thunder’s Jalen Williams and San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama. According to the panelists, they are tied with the most-favorable odds of taking home the award.
Heading into his third NBA season, Williams has 146 games under his belt. Last year, he improved in the scoring department by averaging nearly 20 points throughout the year. The former first-rounder made 54 percent of his shots from the field and 43 percent of his threes.
As for Wembanyama, his sophomore campaign is highly anticipated. Before entering the NBA, Wembanyama was already labeled as a potential future MVP, getting hit with the generational talent label. The French center’s rookie run started off a bit slow, but he ended the season as good as advertised. It would have to take a major sophomore slump in order to sway voters away from Wembanyama next year.