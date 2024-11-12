NBA Cup: Detroit Pistons Reveal Starting Lineup vs Miami Heat
It was a dramatic past week for the Detroit Pistons. Everything started great. Last Monday, the Pistons pulled off an upset victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. It was their second straight win, helping them achieve their first win streak of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
On Wednesday, the Pistons were in a position to make it three in a row, but a buzzer-beater tip-in shot down their hopes. To make matters worse, the Pistons lost their starting center, Jalen Duren, to a sprained ankle. His status was in question moving forward.
When the Pistons met with the Atlanta Hawks two nights later, they inserted Isaiah Stewart into the starting lineup to replace the injured Stewart. What looked like a blowout victory initially for the Pistons turned intro a nail-biter in the end. Fortunately, the Pistons won the matchup that time around.
The same can’t be said for Sunday’s game, though.
The Pistons hosted the Houston Rockets once again shorthanded. It was another matchup that went down to the wire. Unfortunately, the Pistons found themselves on the wrong end of the scoreboard. With that loss, the Pistons dropped to 4-7 on the year.
For the most part, the Pistons seem to feel encouraged about their start, considering they season they had last year. Tuesday’s NBA Cup group game against the Miami Heat offers Detroit an opportunity to compete in a more meaningful game as they look to break into the tournament’s elimination stage.
Detroit Pistons’ Starting Lineup vs. Miami Heat
- Cade Cunningham
- Jaden Ivey
- Tobias Harris
- Tim Hardaway Jr.
- Isaiah Stewart
After seeing his status get upgraded to questionable, Jalen Duren has officially been cleared for action on Tuesday night. He’ll return to Detroit’s starting lineup after starting in the first nine games he played to start the year. Stewart will resume a key resume a key role off the bench.