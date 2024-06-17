NBA Execs Compare Pistons Prospect to Orlando Magic Standout
Although the Detroit Pistons didn’t end up with a top-three pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, they are expected to land one of the most notable players of the incoming rookie pool.
At the moment, it’s unclear how the chips will fall, so Detroit’s selection can’t be guaranteed. However, the most popular pick according to most mock drafts suggest Detroit could end up with NBA G League standout, Matas Buzelis.
Recently, an NBA Insider revealed that Buzelis has landed a pro comp to Orlando Magic standout Franz Wagner in the eyes of anonymous executives across the league.
“Buzelis has been compared to Franz Wagner by multiple executives,” writes HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. “If Buzelis is selected by Detroit and fulfills that potential, the [Trajan] Langdon era will be off to a good start.”
The Pistons have multiple routes they can take when the draft approaches. If there is a deal on the table to trade back, it might be something worth considering if Detroit can find a deal to get a veteran shooter to surround Cade Cunningham with.
In the event Detroit doesn’t trade back, they’ll have several incoming rookies with high ceilings to consider. Since the Pistons could use a frontcourt upgrade, Buzelis might be their best choice.
The shooting numbers from deep might scare teams off. Taking three attempts per game from beyond the arc, Buzelis averaged only 27 percent from deep. From the field, he knocked down 45 percent of his shots.
At the NBA Combine last month, the young forward expressed a ton of confidence in his shot after having a down year in the G League.
Beyond the three-point shooting, Buzelis averaged seven rebounds per game, along with two assists. His defense has been raved about plenty, as he forced one steal per game and blocked two shots per outing.
Looking at his pro comp, Franz Wagner is a former eighth-overall pick who entered the NBA in 2021 out of Michigan. In three seasons with the Magic, Wagner has been a full-time starter who recently averaged 19.7 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the field.
Wagner might not be an All-Star prospect, but he’s been a key contributor on a young team that’s entered playoff contention at this stage in his career. As long as the Pistons can net a positive impact player for their rotation right away — star or not — this year’s draft would turn out to be a success for a rebuilding Detroit squad.