NBA Fan Compares NFL Quarterback to Former Pistons First-Rounder
Throughout their rebuild, the Detroit Pistons have brought in a wide range of young players to develop for the future. While some have shown flashes of being a blue-chip prospect, others have not quite panned out.
In the 2020 draft, the Pistons found themselves with the seventh overall selection. They ended up taking a flier on an international prospect, French guard Killian Hayes. Following a shaky start to his career, the former lottery pick is now being compared to a young NFL quarterback.
Over the weekend, the 2025 NFL season kicked off in full swing. Among the teams in action were the Carolina Panters, who are led by second-year quarterback Bryce Young. In the midst of the Panthers' 47-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, one fan re-posted a clip of Young and said he's the NBA equivalent of Hayes.
Midway through last season, Hayes saw his time with the Pistons come to an end. They made him available in trade talks, but no deal ever ended up coming about. Following the trade deadline, the front office decided to cut ties with Hayes and waive him.
In total, Hayes played in 210 games for the Pistons across four seasons. During that time, he averaged 8.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG, and 4.9 APG. With other young guards like Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser needing playing time, it was time for the Pistons to end their project with Hayes and look to the future.
After clearing waivers, no team took a chance on Hayes to finish the season. However, he did managed to find a new home in free agency. Hayes landed a contract with the Brooklyn Nets, where he'll try to carve out a role for himself on the rebuilding squad.