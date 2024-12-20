NBA Fans Erupt After Ron Holland's Altercation With Jordan Clarkson
Following their nail-biting win against the Miami Heat, the Detroit Pistons were back in action on their home floor taking on the Utah Jazz. This game would garner a lot of attention among NBA fans as a fight nearly ensued in the matchup.
The altercation began after Paul Reed got a layup to fall around multiple Jazz defenders. While making his way back down the court, he bumped into Jordan Clarkson. The two would collide again, resulting in a scrum of multiple players. From there, Clarkson and Pistons rookie Ron Holland had to quickly be separated as a fight looked like it was about to unfold.
After the refs regained control of the game, Holland and Clarkson were both ejected from the game. Once the clip starting making rounds on social media, fans flooded in with reactions to the near brawl.
Holland logged a little over 12 minutes Thursday before being ejected. In that time, the former No. 5 pick posted a stat line of four points and three rebounds.
Despite being a top pick in his draft, Holland has had to slowly work his way into more playing time. His play has been up-and-down, but he's showed some promising flashes. Last week, the Pistons forward had the best game of his rookie campaign. In 21 minutes off the bench against the Boston Celtics, he erupted for 26 points on impressive 11-for-14 shooting.
As of now, it is unknown if Holland and Clarkson will face punishment from the league office for their actions.