NBA Fans Give 2025 Predictions for Pistons Star Cade Cunningham
Following a strong 2024 campaign, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is a player commonly mentioned as a possible breakout candidate this season. Before the former No. 1 pick kicks off his fourth year in the league, fans gave their predictions on what his production could look like.
The Pistons solidified Cunningham as their cornerstone pillar long-term, signing him to a five year max extension off his rookie contract. This came shortly after he put up the best numbers of his young career. Despite barely playing in 2023, Cunningham finished last season with averages of 22.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 7.5 APG.
When given their thoughts on what Cunningham's numbers will look like this year, many fans cited that he will receive his first All-Star nomination. Some went completely over the top by saying he'll be taking home Finals MVP.
Based on his play in the preseason, Cunningham seems poised to stay on the path towards stardom. Across five preseason matchups, he averaged 13.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 6.4 APG on 50/23/80 shooting splits. His best individual outing came against the Phoenix Suns, nearly notching a triple-double. In 31 minutes of action, Cunningham went off for 25 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists in a win.
It goes without saying how crucial it is for the Pistons to keep un-tapping Cunningham's potential. Him emerging into a star-level guard is their quickest path to climbing the ranks in the Eastern Conference. After bringing in numerous complementary pieces this offseason, Cunningham has the proper talent around him to fully showcase his talents on the basketball court.