NBA Fans Outraged by Pistons Star Cade Cunningham's Ranking on Top 100
Following a breakout season last year, Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham has shown he's on track to becoming a star-level player in the NBA. As the former No. 1 pick gears up for what many think could be a breakout, fans are outraged to see his standing on a recent player rankings list.
This week, the staff at ESPN put together their list of the top 100 NBA players heading into the 2024-25 season. As expected, Cunningham was the highest ranked player on the Pistons. He came in at No. 67, a spot many feel is too low. Some of the players directly ahead of Cunningham include Draymond Green, Malik Monk, Immanuel Quickley, and Khris Middleton.
As the rankings continue to make the rounds on social media, countless fans have chimed in on Cunningham being placed too low:
After playing just 12 games in 2023, Cunningham still managed to take a step forward in his development last season. He put up the best numbers of his young career, averaging 22.7 PPG and 7.5 RPG across 62 matchups. Coming off a fully healthy offseason, the Pistons should contiue to build off his strong 2024 campaign this season and beyond.
So far in the preseason, Cunningham has shown flashes that a breakout year could be ahead. He nearly notched a triple-double against the Suns on Friday night, posting a stat line of 25 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, and two steals.
Between getting another year in the league under his belt and the Pistons improving this offseason, the pieces are in place for Cunningham to make "the leap" in 2025. If he's able to do so, this subpar ranking could look even more egregious in a couple months.