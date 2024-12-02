NBA Fans Predict Wizards' Chances of Beating Infamous Pistons Streak
The Washington Wizards are finding themselves down a dark path that was similar to one the Detroit Pistons took during the 2023-2024 NBA season.
NBA history was made by Detroit last season, as they tied the Philadelphia 76ers in losing the most games consecutively, tying the record at 28 straight.
At this point, the Wizards currently hold the longest-active losing streak in the league by losing 14 in a row.
Will the Wizards reach the Pistons’ infamous losing streak of last season? NBA fans reacted to the question earlier this week after Washington dropped to 2-16 on the year.
NBA Fans Debate the Streak
@BIGMEM12: I doubt it but I think it’ll be close
@PlayoffLucro: False they can get hot pistons just couldn’t
@Trolled byKBR: True until they trade kuzma he doesn’t do anything but cries on Twitter
@Jahoops_: Nah but itll be close
@TrentJordanFan: probably not but it'd be a wizards thing to do if they did
Most don’t seem to believe the Wizards are there quite yet. Although Washington has been the NBA’s worst team in the Eastern Conference, a majority of fans seem to believe they possess more talent and experience than last year’s Pistons at this point. Plus, it didn’t help that the Pistons dealt with constant changes throughout the year.
One thing that is notable is the Wizards’ schedule this month. Next up on the list, they face the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have been the East’s top team so far. Then, they’ve got the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and the Memphis Grizzlies, who are all expected to be playoff contenders this year.
The next most winnable matchup for Washington comes on December 19, when the Wizards play the Charlotte Hornets. Currently, the Hornets are missing multiple key players, including the emerging All-Star LaMelo Ball.
Washington still has a long way to go before they are in the same ballpark as the infamous Detroit streak from last year, but they are certainly in the hunt for the record at this point.