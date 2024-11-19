NBA Fans React to Bulls Shooting Lights Out vs Pistons
After issuing a beatdown on the road against the Washington Wizards on Sunday night, the Detroit Pistons returned home to host the Chicago Bulls for the first time this season.
Once again, the Pistons had an opportunity to extend a win streak to three games after coming up short after two on multiple occasions.
A slow start for the Pistons put them in a tough spot on Monday. As the veteran center Nikola Vucevic made all but one of his six shots, with three makes from beyond the arc, to score 13 points, the Bulls were off to a 36-25 start through the first quarter.
At that point, the Pistons found themselves playing catch-up, as they trailed 65-57 through the first half of action.
In the third quarter, Cade Cunningham and Malik Beasley totaled 16 of the Pistons’ 28 third-quarter points. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Pistons were within single digits of taking the game into their own hands.
Unfortunately, a high-percentage shooting fourth quarter wasn’t enough for Detroit to form the comeback. As well as the Pistons shot the ball in crunch time, knocking down nearly 50 percent of their field goals, they couldn’t match the same success on the defensive end of the floor—especially when it came to three-point shooting.
Chicago made 47 percent of their field goals and drained over 40 percent of their threes in the fourth quarter. They outscored the Pistons by two points. With that, the Bulls defeated Detroit 122-112. Vucevic lled the way with 29 points and ten rebounds. Josh Giddey contributed a double-double with 11 points and ten assists.
Meanwhile, Coby White and Zach LaVine each produced 25 points.
On the other side, the Pistons had five players in double digits with Cade Cunningham and Malik Beasley collecting over 20 points. It wasn’t enough in the end. The Pistons dropped to 7-9 on the season. They’ll get a couple of days off before meeting with the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.
NBA Fans React to Bulls vs Pistons
@treykerby: The Bulls and Pistons are well-matched.
@AJohnsonNBA: The difference in the game right now is 3-point shooting. … Detroit needs to start hitting some of these open looks from the outside.
@seanhalfcourt: One thing I’ll say about this Pistons game tonight: Whenever the Bulls wanted a three, a lot of times, they looked for the matchup with Duren. And it worked all night long.
@JoelFel2555694: Pistons fall to Bulls, 122-112. Too many games in too many nights takes it toll!
@PistonsThoughts: I'm very confused on the Pistons defensive strategy right now. Just have no issue with letting the Bulls stretch bigs get wide open looks?