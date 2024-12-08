NBA Fans React to Cade Cunningham's All-Star-Caliber Showing vs Knicks
The Detroit Pistons were on pace to have a tough week. After firing up their final NBA Cup group outing against the Milwaukee Bucks, they went from having a ton of momentum to taking on their second-straight bad loss, facing elimination from the tournament.
On the next night, Cade Cunningham and the Pistons paid a visit to the champions. The Boston Celtics couldn’t put the Pistons away as early as they would’ve liked to, but Detroit stayed on a losing path for a third straight game.
Saturday night at Madison Square Garden was a major opportunity for Detroit to get back on track. Without Karl Anthony-Towns, the Kicks were shorthanded. Detroit’s Cunningham took advantage of the situation and had one of his best performances of the year in front of a sold-out crowd in New York.
MSG on Saturday night was the perfect opportunity for Cunningham to boost his NBA All-Star campaign. Not only did Cunningham lead the Pistons to a 120-111 win, but he notched another triple-double for himself on the season.
In 35 minutes of action, Cunningham put up 17 shots from the field. Eight of his attempts came from beyond the arc. He was especially efficient from three, knocking down five of his eight attempts. By making nine field goals and six free throws, Cunningham finished the game with 29 points.
Of course, Cunningham’s passing ability was on full display as well. The guard dished out 15 assists while keeping turnovers under four. Then, on the glass, Cunningham led the way with ten rebounds. Cunningham scooped up his fifth triple-double of the season and left NBA fans stating cases for him to earn All-Star honors for the first time in his career.
NBA Fans React to Cade Cunningham's Game vs. Knicks
@big_business_:Cade Cunningham has to be an all star this season
@jackfrank_jjf: Cade Cunningham's been hunting pull-up 3s more than ever this season. Up to 37.2% on them, really been a big weapon. The deep jumpers took a bit to develop pre-draft and it's possible it's the same in the NBA. Good stuff.
@KuKahlil: HIM
@eraofmikey: If the nba knows what’s good for them they will start promoting Cade Cunningham
@Cade2SZN: Never forget that ESPN had guys like KCP, Malik Monk, Josh Hart, and Alex Caruso ranked above Cade Cunningham in their top 100 list