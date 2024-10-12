NBA Fans React to Cade Cunningham’s Dominance in Pistons vs. Suns
A little rest can go a long way for an NBA star like Cade Cunningham.
Detroit Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff made it clear to reporters earlier this week that Cunningham’s slow night, followed by an early benching, was nothing to be alarmed about.
After getting some rest, Cunningham dominated in the follow-up showing and helped the Pistons secure a bounce-back win against the Phoenix Suns, who defeated them on Tuesday.
Cade Cunningham Nearly Notches a Triple-Double
@FroemelAndy: “Cade cooking 🍳.”
@IAmEricVincent: “National love for Cade>>>”
@AdamTWGray: “amazing when u have competent NBA Vets around u that provide space as piston fan we have been screaming for spacing for Cade hopefully it shows in the regular season.”
Getting 30 minutes of action on Friday night, Cunningham looked like he was in midseason form.
The standout guard put up 16 shots from the field, scoring 25 points, which marked a game-high. He came down with 12 rebounds and nearly grabbed a triple-double as he dished out nine assists.
@KOT4Q: “Cade Cunningham with space 🥲”
@MobHoops: “Look what happens when u give Cade Cunningham actual spacing lol”
@DefPenHoops: “Cade Cunningham is primed for a BIG season in Detroit 🔥”
The Debut of Tobias
The Pistons entered the offseason with a ton of cap space, giving them an opportunity to make a notable addition. All last year, they were linked to former Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris. With a two-year deal, the Pistons managed to convince Harris to make a return to Detroit.
After missing the first two games of the preseason due to an illness. Harris finally debuted on Friday night in Phoenix.
@nsitto2: “This is exactly why the Detroit Pistons went out and signed Tobias Harris. A+ addition.”
@Harden4threee: “Tobias harris turns back into clippers him and leads detroit to a 10 seed”
In Detroit, Harris is expected to step into a larger role. Moving up the pecking order, the veteran scored an efficient 22 points in 27 minutes of action. He also dished out three assists on the offensive end.
Defensively, Harris came down with five rebounds, grabbed two steals, and blocked a shot.
The Pistons defeated the Suns 109-91. With that win, they advance to 2-1 on the preseason, holding wins over the Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks.
Detroit returns to the court for a matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.