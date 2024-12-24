NBA Fans React to Cade Cunningham's Player of the Week Honor
Hours before the Detroit Pistons tipped off against the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA made a major announcement, which was great news for Detroit.
Cade Cunningham is the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, sharing the spotlight with San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama, who represented the weekly honor as the winner for the West.
The weekly honor marks the first time Cunningham is acknowledged as the NBA’s best over a slate of games. Last week, the Pistons faced the Miami Heat, Utah Jazz, and the Phoenix Suns.
Surprisingly enough, the only loss on the board was against the rebuilding Jazz.
Against the Heat, Cunningham produced 20 points, 11 rebounds, and 18 assists. His triple-double helped lead the Pistons past the Heat in a one-point overtime win.
Although Detroit dropped the matchup against the Jazz, Cunningham scored 33 points with seven assists and four rebounds in 38 minutes of action.
Over the weekend, the Pistons wrapped up the slate with a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on the road. In 36 minutes, Cunningham put up 28 points and dished out 13 assists. The Pistons upset the Suns with an eight-point victory.
Considering it was Cunningham’s first time being named the Player of the Week, fans were stoked to see the 23-year-old acknowledged for his strong play as of late.
NBA Fans React to Cade Cunningham’s Accomplishment
@MisterCiv: I’ve prayed for this day
@the_det_times: ALL STAR
@BillOffer: Congratulations Cade! Go Pistons!
@BobbyGGP: VOTE CADE CUNNINGHAM FOR THE ALL STAR GAME!!!!!
@popepowlslsk: Nba actually marketing it’s young stars 😱😱😱😱😱