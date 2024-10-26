NBA Fans React to Cade Cunningham’s Stats vs Cavaliers
The Detroit Pistons still aren’t able to get in the winner’s column through two games this year.
On the bright side, the team has seen back-to-back impressive performances from the veteran guard, Cade Cunningham.
In Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Detroit Pistons stayed within striking distance throughout the matchup. Unfortunately, a lopsided turnover that the Pistons found themselves on the wrong end of resulted in a comfortable win for JB Bickerstaff’s former team.
Despite a 113-101 loss, NBA fans were once again impressed with Cade Cunningham’s performance. Aside from his team-high nine turnovers, Cunningham produced a game-high 33 points on 14-24 shooting from the field. He also had six assists and four rebounds.
NBA Fans React to Cunningham’s Game
@LegionHoops: Yeah… Cade Cunningham really needs some help in Detroit.
@CookedByRiley: Give him some help
@_juice2x: A walking bucket
@LifeofJeffery: All Star!!!
@SkylarForrest13: Cade and Paulo the most underrated players in the league
Cunningham’s backcourt mate, Jaden Ivey, had a better showing on Friday night in Cleveland. Making half of his shots from the field, Ivey produced 22 points. He also had five rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes of action.
Outside of Cunningham and Ivey, the Pistons struggled to get anybody else going offensively for the full four quarters. Malik Beasley gave the Pistons 13 points off the bench, while Tobias Harris went 3-9 from the field to score 10 points in 35 minutes.
The Pistons drop to 0-2 on the year.