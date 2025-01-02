NBA Fans React to Detroit Pistons Big Man’s Viral Highlight
Wednesday night’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic featured not one, but two highlight plays for the big man Jalen Duren during the first half.
With a little under eight minutes left to go in the opening quarter, Pistons guard Cade Cunningham was playmaking in transition by finding Duren for a lob. With just one man to beat, the young veteran big man threw down an exciting dunk to help the Pistons extend their opening run to 17-5.
Not even one minute later, Duren was active in the paint once again. The veteran sharpshooter Tim Hardaway Jr. attempted a three with a defender right in his face. Hardaway was unsuccessful on the shot. Duren ran up to maintain possession for Detroit, but he didn’t come down with a rebound.
Instead, Duren threw down the early highlight of the night with a putback dunk to put his opponent on a poster.
Duren’s putback dunk generated plenty of discussion on social media amongst NBA fans.
@TheHoopCentral: JALEN DUREN MY GOODNESS
@nikotaughtyou: Jalen Duren 🤝 Goga. BLOOD. ON. THE. FLOOR.
@PistonsFrance: JALEN DUREN 😳😳😳
Through the first quarter of action, Duren had nearly eight minutes of playing time under his belt. The two dunks accounted for two out of his three attempts from the field.
Duren finished the first quarter with four points, three rebounds, and one assist.
@MobHoops: Ok Duren!
@KuKahlil: Jalen Duren with maybe his highlight of the season, that’s a crazy putback dunk.
@RedAlternates: Duren soars in for the lob
This season, Duren is posting averages of nine points, nine rebounds, and two assists while making nearly 70 percent of his attempts from the field in 29 games.
On Wednesday night, the Pistons are looking to bounce back after a loss against the Denver Nuggets. They recently wrapped up their West Coast road trip with a 3-1 record. A win over the Magic could help the Pistons advance to 15-18 on the year.