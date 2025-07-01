All Pistons

NBA Fans React to Detroit Pistons' Caris LeVert Addition

How are NBA fans feeling about the Detroit Pistons adding Caris LeVert?

Justin Grasso

Oct 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) reacts to referee Ed Malloy (14) after receiving a technical foul during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) reacts to referee Ed Malloy (14) after receiving a technical foul during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Pistons have picked up their first new acquisition since the start of free agency. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the team is adding Caris LeVert on a multi-year deal.

The move doesn’t come as a surprise. Since the Pistons paused their contract talks with the veteran guard, Malik Beasley, the team had to pivot before it missed out on adding some key players.

On Sunday night, the Pistons had LeVert near the top of their list. At this point, one of JB Bickerstaff’s former players will be back in the building for a reunion with the Pistons head coach.

Caris LeVer
Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Caris LeVert (3) looks to shoot as Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) defends during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

How Are NBA Fans Feeling About the Move?

via @DetroitPodcast: Oh!

@Matthewp07: Wow, that's a nice deal

@realapp_: Very solid pickup for the Pistons

The reception for the reported signing has been a mixed bag. With LeVert being an experienced veteran, some fans like the idea that the Pistons are bringing on a lot more experience, similar to what they did last summer.

LeVert goes to Detroit with nine seasons of experience and over 500 games played. He started with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2016-2017 NBA season. In 2020, LeVert joined the Indiana Pacers. The following year, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he spent the previous four seasons.

Last year, LeVert was traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

@SMHighlights1: 2, 29? OVER PAY!!

@jbondwagon: Detroit found their Malik Beasley replacement lol

@PistonsMuse: Welcome to Detroit, @CarisLeVert 💙

In Cleveland, LeVert played in just under 200 regular-season games. He came off the bench for all but 53 of those matchups. Seeing the court for a little under 30 minutes per game, LeVert has averaged 13 points per game. From the field, he knocked down 43 percent of his shots and hit threes at a 36 percent clip, on 4.4. attempts per game.

LeVert finished last season by appearing in 26 games with the Hawks. He averaged 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 39 percent from three on five attempts per game.

Latest on Detroit Pistons’ Free Agency

Dennis Schroder Likely On His Way Out

Detroit Pistons Retain Paul Reed

Grizzlies Take a Top Pistons Target Off the Board

Detroit Pistons Agree to Deal With Caris LeVert

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News