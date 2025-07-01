NBA Fans React to Detroit Pistons' Caris LeVert Addition
The Detroit Pistons have picked up their first new acquisition since the start of free agency. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the team is adding Caris LeVert on a multi-year deal.
The move doesn’t come as a surprise. Since the Pistons paused their contract talks with the veteran guard, Malik Beasley, the team had to pivot before it missed out on adding some key players.
On Sunday night, the Pistons had LeVert near the top of their list. At this point, one of JB Bickerstaff’s former players will be back in the building for a reunion with the Pistons head coach.
How Are NBA Fans Feeling About the Move?
via @DetroitPodcast: Oh!
@Matthewp07: Wow, that's a nice deal
@realapp_: Very solid pickup for the Pistons
The reception for the reported signing has been a mixed bag. With LeVert being an experienced veteran, some fans like the idea that the Pistons are bringing on a lot more experience, similar to what they did last summer.
LeVert goes to Detroit with nine seasons of experience and over 500 games played. He started with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2016-2017 NBA season. In 2020, LeVert joined the Indiana Pacers. The following year, he was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he spent the previous four seasons.
Last year, LeVert was traded to the Atlanta Hawks.
@SMHighlights1: 2, 29? OVER PAY!!
@jbondwagon: Detroit found their Malik Beasley replacement lol
@PistonsMuse: Welcome to Detroit, @CarisLeVert 💙
In Cleveland, LeVert played in just under 200 regular-season games. He came off the bench for all but 53 of those matchups. Seeing the court for a little under 30 minutes per game, LeVert has averaged 13 points per game. From the field, he knocked down 43 percent of his shots and hit threes at a 36 percent clip, on 4.4. attempts per game.
LeVert finished last season by appearing in 26 games with the Hawks. He averaged 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists, while shooting 48 percent from the field and 39 percent from three on five attempts per game.
