NBA Fans React to Detroit Pistons Clinching Playoff Spot
For the first time since 2019, the Detroit Pistons are headed to the NBA Playoffs. With a victory over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, the Pistons managed to officially punch their ticket to the postseason, as they’ve locked in a top-six seed.
Right after the Pistons clinched their spot in the playoffs by beating the Raptors while undermanned, the social media team fired off a celebratory post on social media.
via @DetroitPistons: PLAYOFF BOUND!!!
NBA Fans React to Pistons’ Accomplishment
@Burny137: Another W! Let’s go!!
@KoreaPistonsFan: LET'S GO 😭😭😭😭😭😭
@Motor_City_DET: LFG!
After a 14-68 season in 2023-2024, not many hoops fans believed the Pistons would have a shot at making the playoffs in 2024-2025. Even key members of the organization noted that they weren’t expecting the playoffs in year one of a new leadership group ahead of the season.
By the time the season reached the halfway point, Pistons President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon was admittedly surprised by the quick progress of the team.
@daWakandanDude: WE ARE SO BACK!!!!!!
@Threesley_FC: BIGGEST Ws IN THE CHAT
@detroitkait: SO PROUD
The work isn’t done for Detroit. While the season will ultimately go down as a success no matter what happens beyond the regular season at this point, the Pistons made it clear that simply getting to the postseason isn’t enough to satisfy them.
All year long, the Pistons have embraced being the underdogs who’ve shocked the league. The playoffs will present the Pistons with a major opportunity to potentially pull off an upset. The final handful of games will determine which team the Pistons will face.
If Detroit can stay in the fifth seed in front of the Milwaukee Bucks, they will likely face the Indiana Pacers. If the Pistons end up with the sixth seed, they’ll get a matchup against the New York Knicks.