NBA Fans React to Detroit Pistons' Suspension News
One day before taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road, the Detroit Pistons learned that three of their players will not be able to suit up on Wednesday.
On Tuesday afternoon, the NBA announced that Marcus Sasser, Ron Holland, and Isaiah Stewart will be suspended. For Sasser and Holland, they’ll be able to return for the next game. Stewart will have to wait, as the league suspended him for two games—more than any other player involved in Sunday’s skirmish against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
After the announcement, Stewart received some support from NBA fans and a media personality for getting the worst punishment of all after the situation went down.
@MichelleDBeadle: #FreeIsaiah
@HoopSpaces: Isaiah Stewart should appeal for a reduction.
@eldeorojefe: Why did Stewart get 2 games?
According to the NBA, Stewart’s prior punishments were taken into account. The Pistons will now be without their best rim protector and an all-around key bench player for the next two matchups.
As for the others, there were additional questions as to why Detroit ended up with more ejections and suspensions by the Timberwolves based on what the public saw.
@SizzleBlock: Ron Holland didn’t need to be suspended
@MoneyPipez: Donte is the reason that fight spiraled. Not sure how he gets 1 but the guy who steps in for his teammate gets 2.
Many speculate that Stewart’s interaction with Donte DiVincenzo moments before the altercation went down is what fired up the sequence in the first place. Before the skirmish went down, it was Minnesota’s Naz Reid who got in Ron Holland’s face after a foul was committed.
As Reid and Holland exchanged words, the rookie and DiVincenzo exchanged shoves. Holland got tangled up with DiVincenzo while Sasser and Stewart rushed over to the action. The key names involved were tossed, along with Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff and Timberwolves assistant Pablo Prigioni. The coaches are expected to return to the bench for their next matchups.
The Pistons will look to bounce back while shorthanded against the Thunder on Wednesday.