NBA Fans React to JB Bickerstaff's Viral Explosive Rant
Plenty of NBA fans on social media were not thrilled to see Cade Cunningham get ejected during the second half of Saturday’s matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
While the game wasn’t make-or-break for anybody, it was a good barometer matchup for the Pistons, who need every test they can get before potentially embarking on their first playoff run since 2019. Unfortunately, they had to go through the fourth quarter without their star player.
Detroit held its own down the stretch, coming back from a 16-point deficit and taking the game down the wire. But in the end, the top-seeded team in the West took home the 113-107 victory.
After the game, Pistons head coach JB Bickerstaff went on a heated rant aimed at the officiating crew for the night. While it wasn’t the first time Bickerstaff noted that he felt his team was slighted and involved in a game that was unfairly called, he reached new heights with a fist-slamming rant in front of reporters on Saturday.
The reaction from the fans? They stood behind it.
via @k_carms1: My guy
via @GinoTheGhost: THAT’S MY MF COACH
via @joshegbuna: COOK that free throw merchant 😭😭😭
Since their rebuilding days, the Detroit Pistons have felt slighted many times, being that they are a young team that lacks seasoned All-Stars, who have a reputation for getting frequent trips to the free throw line.
The Pistons might be in the playoff picture now, headlined by a first-time All-Star Cade Cunningham, but they certainly haven’t felt a shift in the right direction, leading Bickerstaff to accuse Saturday’s officiating crew of doing a disrespectful job.
"The disrespect has gone far enough,” Bickerstaff told reporters. “I’m not going to allow our guys to be treated the way that they were treated tonight. ... We understand that we play a style of ball that's physical, that's on the edge, I coach my [expletive] off with a passionate way, I'm into the games, our players are into the games, we understand that. But we deserve a level of respect because we're competing our tails off and bringing something positive to this league."
via @InThePines1999: Been saying this for a loooooong time. JB winning hearts tonight son
via @cwillpoetry: Extend his contract @DetroitPistons
Bickerstaff’s energy on Saturday night certainly had a positive impact on Pistons fans, who feel the same way. The fiery rant might not change anything right away, but the message is clear. For Bickerstaff, he improves his approval rating with the fan base once again while showing his players he is a leader they can get behind.
