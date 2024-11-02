NBA Fans React to Pistons’ Blowout Loss to the Knicks
Just a couple of days after celebrating JB Bickerstaff’s first victory as the head coach of the Detroit Pistons, the team gets a hard reality check.
On Wednesday, the Pistons hosted the New York Knicks for the first time this season. It was clear once again that nothing was going to come easy for Detroit.
Throughout the first two weeks of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the Pistons engaged in though battles against Eastern Conference playoff contenders. At times, the Pistons trailed by notable double-digit leads. Every time, they would climb back and make it a close battle.
On Friday, they simply didn’t have it, though.
The Pistons turned the ball over 11 times in the first half, and struggled to hit shots from beyond the arc. On the other side, the Knicks were able to get everything they wanted, making 52 percent of their shots and drilling nine of their 17 three-point attempts.
A 33-point deficit within the first 24 minutes of action was tough to overcome for Detroit.
When the Pistons and the Knicks came out for the third quarter, New York carried the same punch. They forced six turnovers and continued to shoot efficiently, outscoring the Pistons 35-28. After three quarters, it was clear the Pistons weren’t going to be able to overcome the deficit.
The Knicks ended up with a dominant win. They defeated the Pistons 128-98 to advance to 3-2 on the year. Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 36 points in 30 minutes. Karl Anthony-Towns collected a double-double by producing 21 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes.
With that loss, the Pistons fall to 1-5 on the season. They will get Saturday off before returning to the court to fire up a back-to-back set, beginning with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
NBA Fans React to Pistons' Loss vs Knicks
@KnicksNation: Pistons defense are giving the Knicks layup lines
@EverythingxKing: Pistons vs Knicks 😂😂😂
@fasho2k: Knicks to the Pistons right now #NYKX #NewYorkForever
@Pistons__Talk: If you’re going to beat the Knicks you have to take better care of the ball. 7 turnovers in the 1st quarter isn’t going to cut it.
@AllOverTwist: Pistons playing no defense and trying to get in a shootout with the Knicks