NBA Fans React to Pistons Coach’s Revenge Game vs. Cavaliers
At the start of the 2024 offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers moved on from the head coach, JB Bickerstaff. His departure came after a second-round exit in the playoffs.
Bickerstaff hit the open market and entertained the Detroit Pistons, who were coming off of a 14-68 season. They might be on a much different timeline, but the Pistons are looking to turn the state of the franchise around. They hope Bickerstaff is the right guy to lead the charge.
Wednesday night’s preseason battle between the Cavs and the Pistons offered Bickerstaff his first opportunity to coach against his former team. It’s safe to say the Pistons went out of the preseason with a bang.
Bickerstaff’s Revenge
@EliBashiNBA: JB Bickerstaff beating the Cleveland starters with the Pistons second and third units 💀 He took being fired personally
@LJayy7: Preseason or pickup game on asphalt, JB Bickerstaff wants a win in this game
@CavsAgenda: JB Bickerstaff made sure to get this win tonight you got it big bro😂💯
@rockoutduke: Pistons fans gon love JB Bickerstaff
Bickerstaff didn’t have any plans to give Pistons starters a night off before the regular season begins. Being that it’s a new team playing in a new system, the head coach believed it would be beneficial to trot out everybody from Cade Cunningham to the roster hopefuls.
The Pistons took down the Cavaliers with a 108-92 victory. Bickerstaff gave his starters just eight minutes to get some work in before getting pulled for the rest of the night.
Cade Cunningham shot 2-3 from the field, scoring six points. He also had four assists and a steal on the defensive end of the floor.
Although Jaden Ivey’s been hot lately, he had a quiet outing at home on Wednesday. After putting up just one shot from the field, Ivey totaled two points. He tacked on two assists but turned it over twice, too.
On a bright note, the Pistons saw the best game from their veteran Simone Fontecchio off the bench.
Throughout the preseason, Fontecchio averaged eight points on 38 percent shooting from the field. On Wednesday, the forward hit his stride by putting up 18 points. He knocked down nearly half of his 11 three-pointers.
The Pistons closed out the preseason with a winning record. At 3-2, the record resets ahead of next week. The Pistons will face the Indiana Pacers for the regular season opener on Wednesday.