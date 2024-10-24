NBA Fans React to Pistons’ Comeback Loss vs Pacers on Wednesday
Last year, the Detroit Pistons were at the bottom of the barrel in the NBA. With just 14 wins on their record, Detroit was regarded as the worst team in the league.
With that, the team made major changes in the offseason. Troy Weaver was relieved of his General Manager duties in favor of Trajan Langdon.
Monty Williams lost his job after one season, leading the Pistons to take a chance on former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach JB Bickerstaff.
With a revamped front office, the Pistons searched for reliable shooters to put next to Cade Cunningham. Veterans like Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, and Tim Hardaway Jr. joined the team.
Throughout the preseason, Pistons fans were excited to see the revamped squad in action, hoping for similar results for when the games begin to count.
On Wednesday, fans got their first peek at the Pistons. The reaction? Mostly good, despite Detroit taking on a loss against the Indiana Pacers.
NBA Fans React to Pistons’ Loss vs Pacers
@mikeypistons: “All Star Lock” vs “67th” best player in the NBA
@shamshammgod: If it wasn’t obvious to those on the TL… Detroit Pistons were historically bad last season. This Pacers team was in the conference finals and is led by a top 10 player in the NBA. The Pistons will be JUST FINE
@shinglestrup: Pistons look like a real basketball team.
@jazzoobest: Pistons are a watchable team
@ebrwn_7: Pistons look like a professional basketball team
A year ago, it would be hard to believe the 14-win team from Detroit would control a matchup over an Eastern Conference Finals competitor.
But the Pistons were in the driver’s seat early on Wednesday. Through the first half, the Pistons held a lead as large as 11 points. They achieved that during a rough Cade Cunningham shooting showing.
Cunningham chucked up eight shots from the field. He buried just one of his attempts in 16 minutes. With an efficient shooting half from the newly acquired Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley, the veterans combined for 23 points to help the Pistons hold a small lead over the Pacers through two-quarters of action.
In the third quarter, Cunningham came alive. In 11 minutes of action, he made all but one of his nine shots from the field. Cunningham produced 18 points in 11 minutes. Unfortunately, the Pacers still managed to outscore the Pistons 33-32.
Detroit still held its lead going into the fourth quarter, but nobody could successfully close. The Pistons shot just 25 percent from the field in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the Pacers shot over 60 percent on 18 shots. Indiana ended up outscoring the Pistons 33-19. They formed a comeback and left Detroit on top.
The Pistons collected their first loss of the season on Wednesday, losing 115-109. The Pistons will play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night on the road.