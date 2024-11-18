NBA Fans React to Pistons’ Dominant Victory Over Wizards
Sunday’s NBA slate featured a battle between the Eastern Conference’s two worst teams of the 2023-2024 season. The Detroit Pistons were out to show the Washington Wizards they are no longer that 14-68 squad from a season ago.
Once again, the Pistons received a major performance from their starting guard, Cade Cunningham. As the max-contracted veteran is taking a step forward in every way, Cunningham had another triple-double on the night.
He shot 7-15 from the field and successfully knocked down all five of his free throws. Cunningham scored 21 points. On the glass, he came down with ten rebounds. In the playmaking department, Cunningham dished out ten assists, turning the ball over just two times.
Cunningham wasn’t a lone star, though. Once again, the veteran forward Malik Beasley shot the lights out. Taking 11 shots from beyond the arc, he knocked down six of them. Beasley finished the game with 26 points, trailing only Jaden Ivey in the scoring department.
Ivey had another efficient showing. The young guard hit on 10 of his 19 field goals, making four of the seven shots he attempted from three. Ivey led the Pistons in scoring with 28 points.
While tight matchups going down to the wire have been a consistent trend for the Pistons lately, Sunday’s game was the opposite for good reason.
Detroit dominated the Wizards from the start. They held a lead as big as 25 points. At the end of the night, the Pistons put the Wizards away with a 124-104 victory. Detroit moves to 7-8 on the year, dropping the Wizards down to 2-10.
NBA Fans React to the Pistons’ Dominant Showing in DC
@GibbsIntern: pistons blowout win on troy weaver led wizards
@MobHoops: Lions W ,Chiefs L and Pistons boutta win too, that’s a good Sunday 😁
@IAmEricVincent: #Pistons smiling on the bench with a blowout W cooking >>>>
@mitxhelI: It’s pretty funny that the Pistons are actually decent defensively without any massive overhaul to the roster. It can’t be understated just how bad Monty Williams was last year.
@zariqxavier: The Lions and Pistons have won (dominantly today) on the same day for the second time this season. This did not happen once last year.
@AshtonDaTrainer: Proud of the Detroit Pistons