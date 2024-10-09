NBA Fans React to Pistons First-Round Rookie’s Dust Up vs. Suns
As the Detroit Pistons went toe-to-toe with the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, things got chippy between Suns veteran Damion Lee and the 2024 fifth-overall pick, Ron Holland.
Since his preseason debut on Sunday, Holland left Pistons fans excited about what he could bring to the table defensively after seeing the intensity he played with against the Milwaukee Bucks in the opener.
On Tuesday night, Holland looked to make the same impact on the Suns. As Lee handled the ball, Holland stuck with him, playing air-tight defense and not lacking physicality.
When the rookie poked the ball free, Lee wrapped up Holland. The two ended up in a dust-up, which ended when a group of players and coaches broke everything up before it escalated.
Holland-Lee Get Tangled Up
It was a scene followed by double fouls. The game went on as planned.
While it wasn’t a huge deal in the end, Holland hyped up some fans on social media due to the way his defense seemed to have frustrated Lee.
@BonesGotBizzy: “Idk what they got going on here but I'm now a fan of Ron Holland😆”
@Philcbarnes22: “Ron Holland already embracing Detroit in the preseason 😂😂😂”
@DetroitKoolAid: “Oh Ron Holland is already making people mad with his defense.”
@EliBashiNBA: “RON HOLLAND A DAWG. DAMION LEE MAD HE GOT CLAMPED.”
@Pistons__Talk: “Ron Holland is going to be a fan favorite this year.”
Coming out of the NBA’s G League Ignite program, Holland was the fifth-overall pick in the draft back in June. He was selected in the same spot as his teammate Ausar Thompson one year later.
Similar to Thompson, Holland has already made an early impact with his defense. So far, it seems the offensive end of the floor is where the Pistons will need to see an improvement.
In the first outing against the Milwaukee Bucks, Holland scored ten points on 40 percent shooting from the field. From three, he missed all three of his attempts.
In 14 minutes of action against Phoenix, Holland went scoreless from the field. Both of his points came from the charity stripe.
After a loss against the Suns, Holland and the Pistons will hit the road for a rematch in Phoenix on Friday.
