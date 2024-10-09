NBA Fans React to Pistons’ Preseason Loss vs. Phoenix Suns
In the months leading up to the start of the 2024 NBA Preseason, there was a lot of hype surrounding the first of two preseason battles between the Detroit Pistons and the Phoenix Suns.
While the Pistons were the home team, hosting in their state of Michigan, the court was a neutral site. Playing at Michigan State’s Breslin Center, the Pistons and the Suns had the opportunity to do something unique and play in NCAA territory.
The Pistons were riding high after their preseason debut against the Milwaukee Bucks. Although they had a slow start against Damian Lillard and the Bucks on Sunday, Detroit put together a comeback and dominated the matchup.
After moving to 1-0 in the preseason, Detroit looked ahead to its next challenge: the Phoenix Suns.
A star trio of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker all got some action on Tuesday night. While the Pistons played their star Cade Cunningham, along with the standouts Jalen Duren and Jaden Ivey, they went into the game without Tobias Harris. For the second straight night, Harris was ruled out due to an illness.
Pistons vs. Suns Game Reactions
@theonlyposted: “Perfect 🔥🔥”
@Detroitjazz20: “Ivey is him!!!”
Jaden Ivey’s first set of preseason action this season added a lot of intrigue heading into Tuesday’s game. With two games in the bag, his stock is rising amongst fans.
@DuncanSmithNBA: “Jaden Ivey was occasionally an 11th man last season. What a rise from the ashes.”
@mikeypistons: “Jaden Ivey with Monty Williams vs Jaden Ivey with JB Bickerstaff”
@nsitto2: “Jaden Ivey has a real shot at most improved player”
Ivey started Tuesday’s game and finished with 23 minutes of action. He put up 13 shots from the field, making six of his attempts. After tacking on three free throws as well, Ivey finished the game with 16 points. Only Jalen Duren scored more.
Along with his scoring, Ivey dished out five assists and came down with four rebounds.
@Jaxbre6789: “They still did a great job.”
@typeitinmaan: “Det is gonna surprise. I think they can 30-35 games which is huge progress.”
@EveretHoops: “Good effort towards the end, gotta figure out how to not fall into a 20 point pit every night though.”
The Pistons trailed by as many as 21 points on Tuesday. When they faced a similar situation against the Bucks, Detroit managed to put together a comeback and come out on top. The Suns weren’t willing to let that happen for a second straight game.
The Pistons fell short with a 105-97 loss. Their star guard, Cade Cunningham, had a quiet scoring night as he shot just 1-6 from the field, scoring three points.
The Pistons received a nice offensive punch from Ivey and Duren, who totaled 33 points in the starting lineup, but a 41 percent shooting night from the field, and 30 percent night from three wasn’t enough for the Pistons to take down a talented Suns team.
On Friday, the Pistons will take on the Suns in Phoenix for a rematch.
