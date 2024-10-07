NBA Fans React to Pistons’ Preseason Opener Blowout vs. Bucks
The Detroit Pistons are coming off of a rough showing last season. Following a 14-68 year, the Pistons were the laughingstock of the NBA. As a result, the team’s ownership decided to make key changes.
A new front office led to a new coaching staff and a tweaked roster. While the Pistons understand they won’t be able to expedite their way into contention, they hope to turn things around a little quicker this year with some veteran additions and positive development from their young core players.
Sunday night offered the first opportunity for the Pistons to get out on the floor and put their new-look team to work. Playing in their first outing under J.B. Bickerstaff, the Pistons were nearly fully healthy and able to put some new names out on the floor.
A slow start likely caused some eye-rolls from fans and generated chuckles from those who root against the Pistons. As Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard got hot from the field early on, the Pistons trailed by 18 points early.
Once Detroit got it together, they managed to gain the lead by halftime. The next thing you know, Detroit was holding the lead by as many as 33 points. By the time the game was heading into the fourth quarter, it was clear Detroit was on its way to coming out on top.
The Early Reaction
@LoswitheMos: "Looks like the pistons are in midseason form."
@ImClique_: “Pistons down 20-3 in 4 minutes of gametime welcome back basketball.”
@aburnhshoops: “The Pistons are so back.”
Pistons Get the Last Laugh
@cableman0: “No one wanna post the Pistons score now with the laughing emojis.”
@jeremie_loyalty: “Hope this energy carries into the season can’t wait until opening night.”
@motocitypoison: “We’re making the Play-In build the Bickerstaff statue already.”
J.B. Bickerstaff’s rotation decisions led to plenty of praise throughout the night from fans. So did the play from the starting guard, Jaden Ivey.
In nearly 23 minutes of action, Ivey hit on all but two of his shots from the field. He went 3-3 from deep and ended the night with 22 points. He led the way for the Pistons’ starting lineup.
Detroit knocked off the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks 120-87. While it’s just preseason, and Milwaukee missed its MVP-caliber player, the Pistons came away feeling positive about the victory.
They’ll take the court for Game 2 of the preseason on Tuesday, October 8, for a matchup against the Phoenix Suns.
