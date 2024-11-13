NBA Fans React to Pistons’ Thrilling Overtime Stunner vs Miami Heat
The Detroit Pistons continue to engage in dramatic finishes. Fortunately for them, Tuesday’s game against the Miami Heat for the start of the 2024 NBA Cup ended with the scoreboard on their side after going 2-2 last week,
The Pistons won their first NBA Cup game since the tournament started last year. At the same time, they improve to 5-7 on the year.
Before the game, the Pistons learned Jalen Duren would return to the starting five after missing the last two games with a sprained ankle. The veteran big man was a major presence down low, collecting 11 rebounds and scoring eight points. His final basket, a throw-down off a lob in overtime, was the shot that pretty much sealed the deal for Detroit against Miami.
The backcourt duo of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey shined once again. Cunningham produced 21 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in 37 minutes of action.
Ivey produced 19 points and teased a triple-double with nine rebounds and seven assists before fouling out. Despite the turnover concerns for Cunningham and Ivey, they came up big for their team against a tough Heat team that received a 40-point effort from the veteran guard Tyler Herro.
The Pistons made it out of overtime with a 123-121 victory. They tie with the Atlanta Hawks, who defeated the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, in the East’s seventh seed.
Now that they’ve had the chance to celebrate on Tuesday night, the Pistons hit the road for the second night of a back-to-back against the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA Fans React to the Pistons' OT Win vs. Miami Heat
@DetroitPistons: went through every emotion tonight
@DeeGreezy: Pistons got 5 wins and it’s November
@Pistons_Jack: CADE TO JD TO TIE IT UP. PISTONS GOT FREE THROWS AFTER THIS. OMG. PISTONS WIN. PISTONS WIN.
@PistonsThoughts: It’s early, but J.B. Bickerstaff and Trajan Langdon deserve so much credit for how good the Pistons look so far. Crazy what a good coach who wants to coach and a team full of modern NBA players does for you
@BSMotorCity: WHAT A PLAY. WHAT A FINISH. PISTONS WIN. PISTONS WIN.