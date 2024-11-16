NBA Fans React to Pistons’ Tight NBA Cup Victory vs Raptors
A back-to-back set filled with overtime for each matchup left the Detroit Pistons 1-1 on the week. Fortunately, the win they collected over the Miami Heat put them 1-0 in NBA Cup play.
Friday’s matchup on the road against the Toronto Raptors was another chance for the Pistons to improve their tournament record.
The Pistons know as well as any team not to sleep on the franchise that sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The Raptors have been struggling and have been undermanned, but they weren’t a cakewalk for Detroit on Friday.
Once again, the Pistons had to roll without a key player for their starting five. While Jaden Ivey was back in the mix after taking a game off due to an injury, the Pistons replaced the injured Tim Hardaway Jr with the veteran Malik Beasley.
For the second straight game, Beasley was shooting lights out.
The veteran checked in for 30 minutes and took 15 shots from the field. Nine of the shots came from beyond the arc. Beasley produced 20 points to lead the Pistons’ starting five in scoring for the night.
While Cade Cunningham struggled with his shooting, hitting just six shots for 15 points, he still collected a double-double by dishing out ten assists.
Toronto put up a good fight, becoming another team that would take the Pistons down to the wire. This time around, Detroit avoided overtime and collected a tight 99-95 win. With that victory, the Pistons remain unbeaten in NBA Cup play, while advancing to 6-8 on the year.
NBA Fans React to the Pistons’ Win Over the Raptors
@Pistons__Talk: Mood 😏
@pistons_jack: Ron Holland… born to be a Piston.
@BSMotorCity: Your Detroit Pistons are 2-0 in the NBA Cup
@PistonsThoughts: The last 6 games for the Pistons 😅 They’re gaining an insane amount of experience in close games in the most condensed period of time I’ve ever seen
@DaEthiopianWolf: Your Detroit Pistons are 6-8 we're a normal, competitive NBA team omg
@NBA_University: Pistons have won 6 of their last 10