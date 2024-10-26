NBA Fans React to Pistons’ Turnover Madness in Loss vs Cavs
JB Bickerstaff’s Detroit Pistons paid a visit to his old team on Friday night. While the Pistons found success against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the preseason, they couldn’t get out of their own way on Friday.
The game started out tight, resembling Detroit’s early success against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. A storm of turnovers through the first half and a big second-quarter offensive showing from the Cavs allowed Cleveland to take a ten-point lead at halftime.
For the second game in a row, Cade Cunningham put on a strong third-quarter performance for the Pistons, scoring half of their points on seven shots. However, a lack of help on the offensive end of the floor allowed the Cavaliers to begin pulling away.
The Pistons went into the fourth quarter trailing 91-79. Cleveland held a comfortable enough lead to put the Pistons away with a 113-101 victory.
In total, Detroit turned the ball over 22 times, compared to Cleveland's 13.
NBA Fans React to Pistons’ Loss vs Cavaliers
@pistons_jack: One of the most frustrating games I’ve watched. The Cavs are really good, but the Pistons had plenty of opportunities to win this one. 22 turnovers and foul trouble to key guys hurt them in this one… another missed opportunity.
@Pistons__Talk: Turnovers killed us tonight
@GibbsForSix: Hey can you tell Cade to stop turning the ball over
@jeremie_loyalty: Still early in the season they’re gonna improve later on
@MatthewVanHale1: HERE WE GO AGAIN…
Cade Cunningham had another stellar personal performance for the Pistons on Friday. Outside of his game-high nine turnovers, which contributed to the early struggles, Cunningham finished the game with 33 points in 34 minutes. He shot 14-24 from the field.
The veteran guard also produced four rebounds and six assists. The Pistons received a decent scoring game from the preseason standout Jaden Ivey, who scored 22 points on 50 percent shooting from the field. The third-year veteran came down with five rebounds and dished out four assists.
The Pistons won’t get much rest after a loss in Cleveland. On Saturday, the Pistons are right back on the floor to face the Boston Celtics.