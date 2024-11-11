NBA Fans React to Another Gut-Wrenching Loss for Pistons vs Rockets
Once again, the Detroit Pistons closed out a game in dramatic fashion. As they hosted the Houston Rockets for the first and only time this season, the Pistons found themselves playing from beyond early and often.
The league continues to learn that this year’s Detroit squad is not the same as last year’s. They fight hard through all four quarters and will make an opponent pay if they don’t protect themselves.
At the same time, the Pistons have had a lot of mistakes they’ve had to work through all year. On Sunday afternoon against the Rockets, a lack of shot-making early, turnovers, and getting out-rebounded by seven boards led the Rockets to have control of the matchup.
The game went down to the wire. Although the Pistons trailed by nine points in the third quarter, they outscored the Rockets 35-29 in the fourth quarter.
Detroit’s fate came down to free throws. The veteran forward Tobias Harris had an opportunity to knock down two free throws to tie the game up with one second left to go, leading the game to overtime. After missing his first attempt, he needed to toss up a hail-mary attempt in hopes of Detroit getting the ball back and putting up a quick two.
The Pistons’ comeback attempt was officially unsuccessful.
NBA Fans React to the Pistons’ Heartbreak
@Pistons_Jack: More heartbreak 💔 They fought hard, but missed rebounds killed Detroit tonight. Cade was a monster, finishing with 26 points, 8 rebounds and 9 assists.Frustrating loss, but man this team fights. I'm proud.
@riandownbad: Pistons Rockets is lowk peak OG hoops
@Pistons__Talk: Houston flat out rebounds us tonight, it’s one of many reasons why they won this game tonight.
@Charlottean28: I do not want to hear about games the Pistons should have won. Bad teams find ways to lose games in the 4th quarter. That’s a very consistent trait for every bad team ever. If you’re 4-7 and you blew 4 games in crunch time, congratulations you’re a bad team.
@ohnohedidnt24: Tough ending for the Pistons
With that loss, the Pistons finished the week with two wins and two losses. They are now 4-7 on the year.
On Tuesday, the Pistons will compete in their first NBA Cup matchup against the Miami Heat. They’ll be back on the court the following night to face the Milwaukee Bucks.