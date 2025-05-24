All Pistons

NBA Fans React to Cade Cunningham’s Major Milestone

Cade Cunningham will add All-NBA to his resume.

Justin Grasso

Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts after scoring against the New York Knicks in Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) reacts after scoring against the New York Knicks in Game One of the First Round of the NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
In a not-so-shocking reveal on Friday night, the Detroit Pistons found out their point guard would indeed be named to the All-NBA group for the 2024-2025 NBA season.

For Cunningham, his career year was topped off with an All-Star nod, All-NBA Third Team acknowledgement, and a Most Improved Player nomination.

It’s safe to say that Pistons fans were thrilled to hear about Cunningham’s latest win.

via @Erica_Joness: Franchise player

@Teejerr: shoulda been 2nd team but its ok he’ll be 1st team next year🥱

@TonyDombrowski: THAT’S OUR GUY

Not everybody was satisfied with Cunningham’s standing. While Detroit fans were happy, plenty of fans believed that Cunningham deserved a second-team nod at least.

Apr 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives past New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges (25) in the fourth quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

@BaunceyChillup: Should’ve been 2nd team. Snubbed…

@DuragRebel: Third???? Bro shoulda been MVP…

@Danie6457: THIRD?!?!

Unfortunately for the Pistons, they have dealt with their fair share of award snubs this offseason. JB Bickerstaff’s campaign for Coach of the Year wasn’t enough to take out Kenny Atkinson, the coach who replaced him in Cleveland.

Malik Beasley had a strong case to win the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award, but it went to Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard. Then, Cunningham found himself third in the running for the Most Improved Player award.

Despite the slight disappointment in Cunningham’s standing, it’s still a major milestone for the former No. 1 pick, who entered a tough situation in Detroit back in 2021. After battling losing seasons and physical setbacks, Cunningham has developed into one of the top guards in the league after posting averages of 26 points, six rebounds, and nine assists in 2024-2025.

