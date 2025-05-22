NBA Fans React to Cade Cunningham’s Standing in MVP Race
The NBA MVP race is in the bag. After months of debates surrounding Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the latter player has earned the right to be considered the top player in the league for the 2024-2025 NBA season. It was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s first MVP nod of his career.
When the league released the final voting results, it was revealed that Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham landed some votes in the race.
While Cunningham was far away from putting up a fight to become the league’s most valuable, the fact that he received recognition in the race was just another clear sign that Cunningham is on his way to becoming one of the most notable young stars in the NBA.
NBA Fans React to Cade Cunningham’s Progress in the MVP Race
@BGenereau11: Snubbed should of been 4th at worst
@MidasMillan: He will win within 3 years
@RThunder58: He’s gonna get one
After signing a max extension with the Pistons last summer, Cunningham was on a mission to prove to Detroit that he’s going to make sure the big investment pays off long-term.
Heading into the 2024-2025 season, Cunningham mentioned that becoming an NBA All-Star was a major goal of his. He accomplished it this season, and could be in the running for All-NBA as well.
@Crazy_Doughboy: Way better than ant
@rennaTcMrennaT: Congratulations to Cade Cunningham for finishing as high in MVP voting as peak John Stockton at only 23 years old
@Kev_e97: Cade finished 7th in MVP!!! The Cade agenda will not be denied!!!
Beyond the finalists, Cunningham trailed Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, and LeBron James in the voting. The Pistons guard landed 12 total points by receiving one fourth-place vote and nine fifth-place votes.
Cunningham was trailed by Anthony Edwards, Steph Curry, Jalen Brunson, James Harden, and Evan Mobley.