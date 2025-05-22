All Pistons

NBA Fans React to Cade Cunningham’s Standing in MVP Race

Cade Cunningham received some love in the NBA MVP race.

Justin Grasso

Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dribbles defended by Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA MVP race is in the bag. After months of debates surrounding Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the latter player has earned the right to be considered the top player in the league for the 2024-2025 NBA season. It was Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s first MVP nod of his career.

When the league released the final voting results, it was revealed that Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham landed some votes in the race.

While Cunningham was far away from putting up a fight to become the league’s most valuable, the fact that he received recognition in the race was just another clear sign that Cunningham is on his way to becoming one of the most notable young stars in the NBA.

NBA Fans React to Cade Cunningham’s Progress in the MVP Race

@BGenereau11: Snubbed should of been 4th at worst

@MidasMillan: He will win within 3 years

@RThunder58: He’s gonna get one

After signing a max extension with the Pistons last summer, Cunningham was on a mission to prove to Detroit that he’s going to make sure the big investment pays off long-term.

Heading into the 2024-2025 season, Cunningham mentioned that becoming an NBA All-Star was a major goal of his. He accomplished it this season, and could be in the running for All-NBA as well.

@Crazy_Doughboy: Way better than ant

@rennaTcMrennaT: Congratulations to Cade Cunningham for finishing as high in MVP voting as peak John Stockton at only 23 years old

@Kev_e97: Cade finished 7th in MVP!!! The Cade agenda will not be denied!!!

Beyond the finalists, Cunningham trailed Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell, and LeBron James in the voting. The Pistons guard landed 12 total points by receiving one fourth-place vote and nine fifth-place votes.

Cunningham was trailed by Anthony Edwards, Steph Curry, Jalen Brunson, James Harden, and Evan Mobley.

More Pistons on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News