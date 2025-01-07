NBA Fans React to Cade Cunningham’s Viral New Logo Reveal
Cade Cunningham’s new logo has recently been revealed on his sneakers during gameplay. On Monday night, SLAM Kicks brought attention to the Detroit Pistons’ new branding, and the post went viral on the social media platform X.
It’s safe to say that the rollout of Cunningham’s new logo was a major success.
With over four million impressions, NBA fans seemingly approved of Cunningham’s logo. While the numbers don’t always reflect a positive reaction, as reveals can go viral for the wrong reasons, Cunningham has avoided such situation.
NBA Fans Praise Cunningham’s Reveal
@optifyy_: this is fire wtf 😭🔥
@GinoTheGhost: omg the CC logo goes crazy
@rwleric: im ngl cade shoe nice asf🔥🔥
@kiddthemenace: Hardest hoop shoe behind Ant imo
Cade Cunningham entered the NBA as the most notable prospect of the 2021 rookie class. Coming out of Oklahoma State, Cunningham was expected to earn attention as the consensus No. 1 pick. That year, the Detroit Pistons won the lottery. It was clear they were targeting Cunningham as their pick.
Sure enough, that was the case. During Cunningham’s rookie season, he averaged 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists in 64 games. With a lack of availability at times, Cunningham was not favored for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award.
Many expected to see a big jump in year two for Cunningham, but his season was derailed due to an injury. After seeing the court for just 12 games, Cunningham’s sophomore campaign ended way before it could truly get started.
Cunningham’s third season flew under the radar in the NBA. Not only did he have another year full of battling with setbacks, but the veteran played on the NBA’s worst team. Nobody could shine amid a 14-68 season. Even if Cunningham produced 23 points, eight assists, and four rebounds per game on 36 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
The 2024-2025 NBA season has been a year Cunningham is getting the recognition he deserves. Everything seems to be falling into place for the star guard.
@0Yqxing: Nike should've reserved these for Caitlin Clark
@paulslaughter: They better not change his logo if he gets his own sig
@eric_ikyg: That logo cleannnnn
In 32 games, Cunningham has been knocking down 45 percent of his shots from the field, averaging a career-high 38 percent from three.
Cunningham is posting averages of 24 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds. He’s in the hunt for leading the NBA in assists and triple-double outings. Currently, he holds the sixth-most votes for Eastern Conference backcourt voting for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game.
The former top pick’s progress has been a factor in the Pistons’ ability to have an incredible bounce-back season compared to last year. Not only did the Pistons surpass last year’s win total before reaching the halfway mark, but they remain in the NBA Play-In hunt with an 18-18 record.
