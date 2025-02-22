NBA Fans React to Detroit Pistons Big Man’s Viral Dunk vs Spurs
The Detroit Pistons were taking care of business on Friday night, and the veteran big man Jalen Duren certainly played his part in the victory over the San Antonio Spurs.
Duren checked in for 27 minutes and put up 14 shots from the field during that time. The veteran center made all but four of his attempts from the field. He scored 21 points, and produced a double-double by coming down with 15 rebounds.
The statline was impressive, but Duren made some highlight plays, which had NBA fans buzzing on social media on Friday night, as the Pistons cruised to another win.
Duren Throws It Down
@EmporiumPixels: Sheeesh, with authority
@gioiabobby83: Nice play. I’m starting to like this team
@Toast_Cards: Duren has been COOKING.
@Detshowyo: This why you go get Dennis
This season, Duren admittedly started slow. However, he’s been on a tear since the start of the new year. Since Detroit’s January 1 matchup against the Orlando Magic, Duren hasn’t missed a game.
In 23 matchups, Duren has been averaging 13 points and 12 rebounds. He’s averaging 70 percent from the field. The former first-rounder joins multiple homegrown Pistons players in taking a nice step in their development this year as they look to make a playoff push.
With a 125-110 win over the Spurs on Friday, the Pistons return from the All-Star break with a bang. They advanced to 30-26 and collected their fifth win in a row. The Pistons move one step closer to the Eastern Conference’s fifth seed.
