NBA Fans React to Detroit Pistons’ Rumored Interest in Naz Reid
What’s expected to be a quiet summer for the Detroit Pistons could involve a sneaky pursuit of a frontcourt player who can stretch the floor. With free agency still weeks away, NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported that there are two notable players who’ve gained some interest from Detroit.
Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers and Naz Reid of the Minnesota Timberwolves have been linked to the Pistons. Since Turner is currently in the midst of an NBA Finals run with the team he spent a decade with, the chances of him returning to Indiana long-term are growing rapidly.
At this point, Reid might be the more realistic option for the Pistons, although he wouldn’t be an easy acquisition in the slightest.
Still, it seems there’s at least some level of interest, per Stein’s reporting.
“Detroit is known to covet a floor-spacing big man,” Stein wrote on Saturday. “Whether the Pistons have a tangible shot at acquiring either player, mind you, is far from clear.”
NBA Fans React to the Pistons’ Potential Interest in Naz Reid
via @jbondwagon: Pistons are one Naz Reid away from being a contender
@HeatCulture13: That’d be a great pickup
@ravenwizardd: Woah….so they’re moving on from Duren already ?
Some seem to believe that the acquisition of Reid would mean parting ways with Duren. While that’s certainly a possibility, there isn’t necessarily a major question about the fit. This past season, Reid spent 45 percent of his minutes playing at power forward.
Last season, Reid spent nearly 80 percent of his minutes away from the big man spot. There is a world where Duren and Reid could coexist. In that case, it would add more questions about Tobias Harris or Ausar Thompson’s roles in the starting five.
@ishanghost824: Pairing that with Duren, allowing Ausar to defend all over, Cade, Naz, and insert SG shooting a majority of the time >>
@PureHeatles: Detroit making moves 👀
@bigsportcasual: Naz would be 🔥
Acquiring Reid would be difficult for the Pistons, who don’t have a ton of space to splurge this summer. The team’s President of Basketball Operations, Trajan Langdon, already suggested that if they did make a notable move, it would likely come through the trade market. A sign-and-trade is possible, but then that comes with a small shakeup, parting ways with important players or assets.
Plus, Reid has to decide on his player option before becoming a free agent. While it seems rejecting and testing the market could be a positive bet for the veteran, declining the $15 million salary is not a guarantee for Reid later this month.